48-year-old man dies after being shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 48-year-old man is dead after being shot in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, according to Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Diaz said that Third District officers responded to the area of East 79th Street and Euclid Avenue for a man who was shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man wounded by a gunshot, the department said.

Diaz said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The department's homicide unit is investigating the incident.

News 5 will update with more information as it becomes available.

