48-year-old man fatally shot in Lorain

A 48-year-old man was fatally shot in Lorain Saturday morning, according to Lorain Police Public Information Officer Capt. Jacob A. Morris.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who was shot at a home on Homewood Drive, Morris said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found the 48-year-old man of Lorain lying down unresponsive just inside the home's front door.

According to Morris, the man was seen with multiple gunshot wounds. Shortly after officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Morris said the Lorain Police Criminal Investigations Bureau initiated an investigation into the incident in coordination with the Lorain County Coroner's Office.

Preliminary findings suggest the 48-year-old may have been trying to break into the residence, and before he entered, at least one person already in the home used a legally owned firearm on the man, Morris said.

The 48-year-old's injuries are consistent with the preliminary information received by police, but the investigation is still ongoing, Morris said.

According to Morris, no arrests or criminal charges have been made, and multiple firearms were taken as evidence.

The department is actively working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the situation. Morris said the department will give updates as new information is made available.

The Lorain Police Department asks anyone with any information to contact the bureau at 440-204-2105.