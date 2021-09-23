5:30 PM: Killing Our Community - Violence in Northeast Ohio, a News 5 Special Report

CLEVELAND — Tonight at 5:30 p.m., News 5 is broadcasting a special report examining the recent gun violence in Northeast Ohio. Following the special, we invite our viewers to join a virtual town hall on Facebook to discuss this ongoing issue with local law enforcement and community activists.

"Killing Our Community - Violence in Northeast Ohio" will take a look at what is going on in our neighborhoods, provide Cleveland's two mayoral candidates a forum to discuss what they would do to combat gun violence in the city, and tell the devastating story of a recent victim of gun violence in Akron.

Immediately after our special report, we invite our viewers to continue the discussion on the News 5 Facebook page, where News 5's Courtney Gousman will host a town hall with members of local law enforcement and a community activist dedicated to curbing gun violence in our area.

Tune in to News 5 beginning at 5:30 p.m. to watch and take part in our special coverage.