5 adults, 2 children displaced after Cleveland house fire

Five adults and two children have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Cleveland house Monday afternoon, according to Cleveland Fire.

The fire began in a wall on the first floor and ran up to the attic. Cleveland Fire said it was an electrical fire. The attic was well involved in heavy fire.

The home is a side-by-side double located on W. 32nd Street, and the Red Cross is assisting the residents, Cleveland Fire said.

Damages are estimated to be $150,000, Cleveland Fire said.