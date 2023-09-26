Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

5 Cleveland-area men get jail time, must repay over $800K for pandemic unemployment assistance scheme

Handcuffs
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 8:42 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 20:42:33-04

Five men from Cleveland Heights and University Heights will each spend between 44 to 78 months behind bars for a pandemic unemployment benefits scheme that netted them more than $800,000.

Investigators with the Department of Justice say from May to Oct. of 2020, they submitted fake applications for pandemic unemployment insurance benefits to states around the country.

When the money was approved, it was put onto debit cards in other people's names but mailed to the 5-men, who would then use the cards at ATMs in northern Ohio to withdraw the cash.

The defendants were also ordered to pay $872,143 in restitution for fraudulently obtained benefits.

The Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated this case with assistance from the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.