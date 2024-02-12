5 dogs rescued from Akron fire

The Akron Fire Department rescued five dogs and multiple cats after a fire broke out at a house on Saturday.

According to the union, when crews arrived at the house heavy smoke and fire was coming from the basement.

Everyone was able to get out of the house.

Five dogs suffered from smoke inhalation and were given oxygen and revived by paramedics.

Several cats were also rescued.

All of the animals are doing alright.

The cause of the fire is unknown.