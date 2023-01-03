5 luxury cars, dozens of key fobs stolen from Alfa Romeo dealership in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — As many as five vehicles and dozens of key fobs were stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealership in Strongsville early Tuesday morning in a brazen theft by at least four individuals seen on camera breaking into the building, according to a news release and report from Strongsville Police.

At about 5:20 a.m., emergency dispatch received a call from the manager of the dealership about possible vehicle thefts, the release states.

Police were dispatched to the dealership at 11800 Pearl Road and found the garage door window at the rear of the building had been broken out, providing access to the building, officials stated.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Police on scene of the Strongsville dealership.

A review of video recordings showed four unknown individuals wearing dark-colored hooded clothing, masks and gloves. They located key fobs and removed up to five vehicles, police said.

Raw surveillance video footage of 4 individuals burglarizing a Strongsville dealership

According to the police report, the entire key fob container, which contained about 60 key fobs, was ransacked.

The report also states that several of the vehicles’ GPS monitors pinged to locations in Cleveland and Brooklyn — those police departments were alerted to the thefts, but the officers were unable to locate the vehicles when they checked those locations.

Strongsville Police responded to Kerruish Park in the Lee-Miles neighborhood of Cleveland after Cleveland Police found seven GPS units, several dealer tags and a key fob in the parking lot, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation, and vehicle information will be released by police when it is obtained.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

This is the second brazen theft of luxury vehicles in recent weeks; on Dec. 19, three high-end vehicles were stolen from the showroom floor of a dealership in Chardon.

Watch our report on those thefts below:

3 high-end cars stolen from showroom floor of Chardon dealership

