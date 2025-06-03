5 PM: Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne remarks on Ohio Senate budget, Browns funding

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne will hold a news conference to discuss the latest version of the Ohio Senate's state budget proposal, which includes updates on funding for the Browns.

Ronayne's remarks follow the announcement of the latest version of the Ohio Senate's budget, which still allocates $600 million for a Brook Park stadium but modifies the funding structure.

Under the Senate's proposal, the state would provide a $600 million grant to the Browns by tapping unclaimed funds. The Senate believes the state will more than recoup that investment through sales tax, income tax and commercial activity tax revenues from the 176-acre Brook Park stadium district.

The House proposal, by contrast, called for the state to issue $600 million in bonds for the stadium — and pay off that debt using stadium-district tax revenues over 25 years, at a cost of about $1 billion.

Ronayne has been critical of the Browns' plans to leave Downtown Cleveland. The Browns say they're ready to move forward without the county's help.