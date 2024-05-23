5 PM: Governor Mike DeWine calls surprise press conference regarding November ballot

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine just announced he will host a late afternoon press conference regarding presidential ballot access for the November election.
You can watch live at 5 p.m.:
Ohio leaders say they want the sitting president on the presidential ballot, but they can't agree on how. On May 8, the Ohio Senate passed a bill to fix an obscure law that would have prevented President Joe Biden from being on the November ballot; however, the House did not accept that proposal.
Biden ballot debacle continues in Ohio Statehouse as deadline passes
