5 PM: Governor Mike DeWine calls surprise press conference regarding November ballot

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine just announced he will host a late afternoon press conference regarding presidential ballot access for the November election.

Ohio leaders say they want the sitting president on the presidential ballot, but they can't agree on how. On May 8, the Ohio Senate passed a bill to fix an obscure law that would have prevented President Joe Biden from being on the November ballot; however, the House did not accept that proposal.

