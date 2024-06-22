5 suspects identified in 2023 Medina carjacking of 72-year-old man

Five people from Franklin County have been charged for a Medina carjacking of a 72-year-old man last year.

According to authorities, all of the suspects were between 12 and 17 years old when the crime occurred on Dec. 1, 2023. One of the suspects has since turned 18. They are being held in jail in Franklin County. The 18-year-old is awaiting extradition back to Medina.

According to the sheriff's office, the group set fire to a car in a parking lot on Ridge Road that was stolen out of Franklin County. After leaving, the group went to a gas station further down the road near I-271 and attacked and carjacked a 72-year-old man. After the assault, the group drove off in the man's car.

All five have been charged with aggravated robbery, arson and receiving stolen property.

We spoke to the victim after the attack. He told us he had just finished pumping gas when one of the suspects asked him for the time. When he looked at his watch, one of the robbers lunged for his keys, and a struggle ensued.

