5 things to do this weekend: Sept. 21-22

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
A Cleveland Browns fan cheers for his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
CLEVELAND — There is an event-filled weekend ahead, and I have five things for you to check out! Are there any pickle lovers around?

Cleveland Pickle Festival

The Cleveland Pickle Festival is happening on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mall C. From a band performance to a pickle-eating contest, the possibilities of pickled fun are endless.CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.

Les Misérables

Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables is in Cleveland this weekend from Sept. 20 -22 at Playhouse Square. The story is set in 19th-century France and features themes of love, sacrifice, redemption and much more. If you want to see a musical masterpiece this weekend, you can find tickets HERE.

Annual GCUFF Film Festival

The Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival is celebrating its 13th year, Sept. 19-27, at Atlas Shaker Square. From in-person screenings to virtual exhibitions, independent artists across the African Diaspora will showcase their talents in Greater Cleveland. CLICK HEREto find tickets and more information.

Browns v. Giants

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Cleveland Browns will play the New York Giants for their second home game of the season at Huntington Bank Field. You can find tickets HERE.

An Evening with John Legend

12-time Grammy winner John Legend will grace the Blossom Music Center on Sunday at 7 p.m. He will perform some of his hit songs, including All of Me and Tonight. If you want An Evening with John Legend, CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.

