51-year-old woman arrested after meth and machetes found in Springfield Township motel room

Meth and machetes were both found in a woman's Springfield Township motel room Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from Springfield Township Police, an officer on a drug-related investigation found the 51-year-old woman with the drugs and knives in a motel on Massillon Road.
In her room, the officer found a "substantial quantity" of methamphetamine, 11 meth pipes, drug paraphernalia, and two machetes, police said.
She is being held on charges of bulk methamphetamine possession, a felony offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
