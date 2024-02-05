Watch Now
51-year-old woman arrested after meth and machetes found in Springfield Township motel room

Springfield Township Police Department
Posted at 6:34 PM, Feb 05, 2024
Meth and machetes were both found in a woman's Springfield Township motel room Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Springfield Township Police, an officer on a drug-related investigation found the 51-year-old woman with the drugs and knives in a motel on Massillon Road.

In her room, the officer found a "substantial quantity" of methamphetamine, 11 meth pipes, drug paraphernalia, and two machetes, police said.

She is being held on charges of bulk methamphetamine possession, a felony offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

