58-year-old motorcyclist dies after fatal crash in Stark County

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a 58-year-old motorcyclist dead in Stark County Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Frank Avenue near Mega Street in Jackson Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP stated that the crash involved a 2000 Indian Chief motorcycle, driven by a 58-year-old man from North Canton, who was traveling south in the center lane on Frank Avenue.

A 24-year-old driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling south on Frank Avenue, OSHP said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the OSHP stated that the 24-year-old tried to make a left-hand turn from the far right lane onto Mega Street. As the car continued the improper turn, the motorcycle struck the driver's side of the car.

OSHP said the 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to internal injuries from the crash. He was also not wearing a helmet during the collision.

The crash is under investigation.