59-year-old man shot, killed by Lorain Co. SWAT in Metro Park after shooting at them, police say

Posted at 10:47 AM, Jan 16, 2024
Elyria Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man in a vehicle at a Lorain County Metro Park Friday shot at SWAT officers after hours of negotiations and was killed when officers returned fire, police said.

According to an Elyria Police news release, on Jan. 12, a park ranger attempted to speak with Brian Dawson inside a vehicle at the Sheldon Woods Indian Hollow Reservation in Grafton.

Police said the Dawson, who was originally from Elyria, pointed a gun at the ranger, who then retreated.

The Lorain County SWAT team was called and negotiated with Dawson for hours, according to police.

Police said the man then fired the gun at officers, who returned fire.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

