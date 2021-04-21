Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Verdict: What does moving forward look like?

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
Join us for a live conversation on the Derek Chauvin verdict tonight at 6:45 p.m.
The Verdict Facebook.png
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 19:32:07-04

Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., News 5 Cleveland hosted a live conversation with local experts on Derek Chauvin's guilty verdicts and how we move forward.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin found guilty of all charges in murder of George Floyd

Watch a replay of livestream on the News 5 Facebook page here:

News 5's Courtney Gousman hosted the discussion. What does moving forward look like? How do we improve relations between law enforcement and the public? Regain trust? What does re-imagining public safety look like?

Panelists for this discussion included:

RELATED: Northeast Ohio reacts to Chauvin verdict in trial of death of George Floyd

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.