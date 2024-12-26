6 cats die in Canton house fire, officials say

A house fire in Canton early Thursday morning resulted in the deaths of six cats and three people displaced, according to a news release from the Canton Fire Department.

Authorities said firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Avenue SW just after 2 a.m. for a one-store home heavily engulfed in flames.

Firefighters tried to go into the home to attack the fire but were forced back outside when the structure became compromised. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes and were eventually able to knock it down.

The department said that the three occupants of the home weren't injured, but six cats died in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced.

The home is considered a total loss and will have to be demolished, authorities said.