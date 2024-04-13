6 fires in Cuyahoga and Lake counties ruled arson; $5,000 reward offered for information

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is investigating a series of arsons set across Cuyahoga and Lake counties last month.

According to authorities, the fires were set between March 13 and March 24. The first fire was set in a vacant field in the 2600 block of Loganberry Drive in Richmond Heights. The other five were vehicle fires set in Richmond Heights, Willoughby Hills and Beachwood. No one was hurt in any of the fires.

Authorities said they are asking for the public's help to identify the responsible party. Anyone with information, particularly anyone who has photos or videos from home security cameras, is asked to contact investigators.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

Authorities are also asking that if anyone knows of any similar fires that occurred around the same time to report them.

Anyone with information about the arsons is asked to call the State Fire Marshal Tip Line at 800-589-2728.