ATHENS, Ohio - Authorities in Athens say 12 sexual assault cases have been reported at Ohio University since the semester started. Out of the sexual assault cases, six of them have been reported as rape.

The assaults happened both on and off campus, and not all victims have chosen to file complaints, according to Keller J. Blackburn, prosecuting attorney for Athens County.

Some of those who reported the rapes are anonymous, which means they went to the hospital to get a rape kit test but didn't go to the police station to file a report of a crime.

Blackburn says these numbers do not necessarily mean that there is an increase in sexual assaults, but rather an increase in people reporting them.