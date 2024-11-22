6 students with minor injuries after bus goes off side of road to avoid crash in Portage County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor accident after a Southeast School District bus in Portage County went off the side of the road to avoid crashing with a pickup that went over the center line.

According to OSHP, it happened just after 7 a.m. on Scotts Corners Road in Palmyra Township.

Authorities say School Bus No. 30 was heading northwest when a pickup truck heading southeast on the same road went left of center. The bus went off the side of the road to avoid the truck and ended up in a yard.

OSHP said the pickup truck didn't stop and drove off.

There were more than two dozen children on the bus when it happened.

The 52-year-old driver and six children sustained minor injuries, according to OSHP. The driver and two of those children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their minor injuries.

The bus didn't sustain any damage.

The matter remains under investigation.