6 students with minor injuries after bus goes off side of road to avoid crash in Portage County

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor accident after a Southeast School District bus in Portage County went off the side of the road to avoid crashing with a pickup that went over the center line.

According to OSHP, it happened just after 7 a.m. on Scotts Corners Road in Palmyra Township.

Authorities say School Bus No. 30 was heading northwest when a pickup truck heading southeast on the same road went left of center. The bus went off the side of the road to avoid the truck and ended up in a yard.

OSHP said the pickup truck didn't stop and drove off.

There were more than two dozen children on the bus when it happened.

The 52-year-old driver and six children sustained minor injuries, according to OSHP. The driver and two of those children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their minor injuries.

The bus didn't sustain any damage.

The matter remains under investigation.

