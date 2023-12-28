61-year-old man dies after crash in Hinckley Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Hinckley Township that left a 61-year-old man dead.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. on a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe on Bellus Road.

According to troopers, Todd Rebick drove off the right side of the roadway, when his vehicle overturned and he was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The road was closed for two hours while authorities investigated.