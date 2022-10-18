63-second pursuit ends after stolen vehicle crashes into 2 cars, utility poll

CLEVELAND — Tuesday afternoon, Parma Police arrested a 57-year-old man from West Virginia and a 43-year-old woman from Cleveland in a vehicle that was reported stolen after a 63-second pursuit from Parma to Cleveland, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Broadview and Snow roads after receiving notification that the car, reported stolen Monday, was in that area. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over near Broadview Road and Brookdale Avenue when the driver fled northbound on Broadview Road into Cleveland.

The driver of the stolen vehicle hit two cars after running a red light and driving through a busy intersection at Tampa Avenue and Broadview Road before ultimately crashing into a utility poll.

Cody Murphy, News 5

The occupants of the stolen vehicle and an occupant from one of the other vehicles involved were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition. The other parties involved did not appear to suffer any serious injuries, according to police.

The Cleveland Police Department Accident Investigation Unit arrived to the scene to handle the accident. The Parma Police Detective Bureau will be following up with criminal charges.