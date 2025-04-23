64-year-old man indicted for vandalizing neighbor's home in Westlake

A 64-year-old man was indicted Wednesday on three charges for vandalizing a neighbor's home in Westlake on April 11, according to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Michael Dietz was charged with the following:
- Vandalism (F4)
- Breaking and Entering (F2)
- Criminal Damaging (M2)
What happened?
According to a Westlake Police Department police report, the department received a vandalism complaint from a Westlake resident at approximately 7:01 a.m. that day, who said an older man had spray-painted her house.
When the officers arrived, they noticed the word a**hole spray-painted on the resident's garage door, the report said.
The resident told police the incident was caught on her Ring camera.
Westlake Police said that around 4:55 a.m., the 64-year-old poured a white substance, believed to be sugar, into the car's gas tank in the resident's driveway. He then spray-painted profanity on the garage and in front of the woman's residence.
