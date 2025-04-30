Watch Now
64-year-old pedestrian killed by train in Lorain

The Lorain Police Department is investigating the death of a 64-year-old woman after she was struck by a train overnight.

According to Lorain Police Sgt. Tom Orlosky, it happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a railroad crossing on Leavitt Road between Edith and West 21st streets.

The woman has been identified as Sharon Matusiak, of Lorain, Orlosky said.

A Norfolk Southern train hit Matusiak as she was walking on or near the tracks, Orlosky said. A preliminary investigation showed that the crossing signal and gates were working correctly when the crash occurred.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact the department's traffic bureau at 440-204-2115.

