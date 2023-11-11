Watch Now
64-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by train in Cleveland, police say

Copyright Getty Images
Posted at 2:59 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 14:59:41-05

A 64-year-old woman has been taken to an area hospital after being hit by a train in Cleveland, according to Cleveland Police.

According to train company Norfolk Southern, the incident occurred on their tracks at Aetna Road near East 80th Street and Bessemer Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle was struck after being on the tracks. No crews were injured as a result of the crash, Norfolk Southern said.

The details of the incident and the condition of the woman are unknown.

No further information has been provided.

