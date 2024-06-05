7-year-old boy hurt in Akron hit-skip crash Tuesday afternoon; suspect later arrested

A 59-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night in Barberton for fleeing from a crash in Akron after he injured a 7-year-old boy and fled the scene.
According to the Akron Police Department, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 30th Street SW.
The boy was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. He was treated at a nearby hospital for serious injuries.
The driver fled the scene, but police were able to track him down at a residence in the 100 block of Norwood Street in Barberton by using a Flock camera that captured his license plate. The man later admitted to being involved in the crash police said.
Specific charges haven't been announced.
