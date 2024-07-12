Watch Now
7-year-old boy severely injured after being struck by car in Akron

Posted at 10:52 AM, Jul 12, 2024

A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Akron Thursday evening, according to the Akron Police Department.

It happened around 5:52 p.m. near Dahlgreen Drive and Rosemary Boulevard.

Authorities said the driver struck the child as the boy was crossing the street.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment; the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

