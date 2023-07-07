7-year-old girl hit by car; driver flees the scene but later turns himself in to police

A 24-year-old man is in custody for a hit-skip crash that injured a 7-year-old girl Thursday night in Cleveland.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, it happened around 8 p.m. near St. Clair Avenue and Stevenson Road in the city's South Collinwood neighborhood.

Authorities say that the man was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry west on St. Clair Avenue when he struck the child, who was walking north outside a crosswalk.

The girl sustained a head injury, and EMS transported her to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital for treatment, authorities said. Her condition is unknown.

The driver fled the scene following the crash but later went to the East Cleveland Police Department and was arrested.

Authorities have not released the man's name or charges.

