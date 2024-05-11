70-year-old man shot multiple times in Akron Saturday morning; alleged shooter in custody

Akron Police arrested a 30-year-old man late Saturday morning after he allegedly shot a 70-year-old man multiple times.

According to authorities, it happened at 10:18 a.m. around a bus stop in the 60 block of S. Main Street near the library.

Responding officers found the victim and administered first aid until EMS arrived. Other officers "swarmed the area," looking for the shooter, police said.

Several minutes after the shooting occurred, officers located the suspect near Park and Summit streets. He was taken into custody without incident, police said. Charges are pending.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting; authorities continue to investigate.