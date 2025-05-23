75th Annual American Blind Bowler's Association National Championship kicks off in Cleveland!

The 75th annual American Blind Bowlers Association's National Championship Tournament kicks off in Cleveland this weekend.

People from across the nation are coming to Northeast Ohio to compete. About 200 bowlers will not just compete throughout the tournament, but also explore Greater Cleveland by attending a Guardians baseball game, cruising on Lake Erie, visiting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and much more.

All competitors are either blind or visually impaired, and they told News 5 they focus on what they can do, rather than what they can't do— and bowling is something they love to do!

The Singles and Doubles event began Friday afternoon, along with the Masters event.

News 5 Photojournalist Dave Colabine caught all the action during Friday's event and spoke to many different members.

One competitor who has bowled for 15 years said she enjoys bowling.

"It gives me exercise, it gives me community, it gives me family," she said.

Another bowler who has been a part of the organization for five years throws the gutter, but has fun while doing so.

"I don't bowl that good, but it's fun," he said.

"Blind bowling needs to survive," another bowler added.

Singles will continue on Saturday and the Team event will be held on Sunday.