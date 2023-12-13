79-year-old man dies after falling into street, struck by car in Perkins Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 79-year-old man dead in Perkins Township.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 250 near State Route 2.

According to troopers, 79-year-old Roger Fox was walking eastbound on U.S. 250 when he tripped on the partitions of the centerline and fell into the northbound lane.

Fox was unable to get out of the roadway when he was struck by a 2011 Chrysler 200.

He died as a result of the injuries suffered from the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.