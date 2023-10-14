Watch Now
8 injured in wrong-way crash early Saturday morning, 3 children in serious condition

Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 14, 2023
Five adults and three children were transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash on I-90 West.

According to Cleveland police, a car traveling the wrong way on I-90 West at W. 44th Street crashed into a car carrying eight people.

A 35-year-old male and two 25-year-old females were transported to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old female, a 9-year-old male, a 5-year-old female, and a 4-month-old male were taken to Metro in serious condition, and an 18-year-old female was taken to Metro in stable condition, emergency personnel confirmed.

No further information is available at this time. News 5 will provide more details on this developing story as they become available.

