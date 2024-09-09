9/11 Heroes Run held in Cleveland this year

For the first time, the Travis Manion Foundation will host the 9/11 Heroes Run in Cleveland; the 5K race is on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

The organization said the race will unite the community to remember the lives lost on 9/11 and the wars since and to honor the veterans, military service members and first responders who serve the country and communities. This year’s race will take place at Edgewater Beach Trail.

The stunning backdrop for the race will be more than 600 American Flags dedicated to first responders, military members, and everyday heroes.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who a sniper in Iraq killed in April 2007 as he protected his battalion.

Before his final deployment, the organization said Manion visited Rescue One in NYC. It’s a group known for losing almost all its men on 9/11. According to the foundation, he returned from this visit with a deeper understanding of his reasons for fighting in Iraq.

“At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day,” the organization stated.

“Each year on the anniversary of September 11, we pause to remember the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day and those who lost their lives in the wars since,” said Ryan Manion, CEO of Travis Manion Foundation. “The growth of the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series over the last 17 years demonstrates a shared commitment in communities nationwide to never forget the sacrifices of first responders and military service members like my brother, Travis, and countless others. I’m inspired by the volunteers and participants who share Travis Manion Foundation’s dedication to run in memory of our heroes.”

Through 9/11 Heroes Runs worldwide, the Travis Manion Foundation said the organization invests back into the local race communities to support military service members, veterans, first responders and their families. For more information about the race series or to register, click here.