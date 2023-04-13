Watch Now
9 people displaced, 1 hospitalized after house fire in Cleveland

Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 13, 2023
Cleveland Fire is investigating a house fire on East 120th Street and Sellers Avenue that left nine people displaced and one other person hospitalized, according to a tweet from the agency.

The American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region was called in to assist four adults and five children who were displaced due to the fire.

A 61-year-old woman was transported to University Hospitals and is in stable condition, according to Christopher Chapin, the interim deputy commissioner of Cleveland Fire.

No other injuries were reported.

