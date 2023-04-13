9 people displaced, 1 hospitalized after house fire in Cleveland

Cleveland Fire is investigating a house fire on East 120th Street and Sellers Avenue that left nine people displaced and one other person hospitalized, according to a tweet from the agency.

The American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region was called in to assist four adults and five children who were displaced due to the fire.

A 61-year-old woman was transported to University Hospitals and is in stable condition, according to Christopher Chapin, the interim deputy commissioner of Cleveland Fire.

No other injuries were reported.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied House Fire E.120/Sellers in B6. One adult female transported by @ClevelandEMS to @UHhospitals in stable condition. @RedCrossNOH called for 4 adults,

5 children. Cause of fire under investigation. No other injuries. pic.twitter.com/E0NAx0XvMz — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) April 13, 2023

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.