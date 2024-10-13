9-year-old killed, 10-year-old injured by car in Elyria

A 9-year-old boy was killed and a 10-year-old boy was severely injured after being struck by a car in Elyria Saturday evening, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m., Elyria police officers Elyria Fire and Life Care Paramedics responded to an injury accident at the 100 block of Burns Road.

Police say officers determined the driver of a 2001 Jeep SUV was traveling eastbound on Burns Road and attempted to maneuver the car around two boys who were riding their bikes on the road.

The boys, ages nine and 10, changed their direction and collided with the Jeep, police said.

Authorities say first responders provided emergency medical aid to the boys for serious life-threatening injuries.

Elyria police said the 9-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 10-year-old boy was transported by Life Care Ambulance to University Hospitals, then airlifted by Elyria Medical Center to UH Rainbows and Babies Children's Hospital, police said.

Authorities say the driver was uninjured and did not require any medical attention.

Police say the accident remains under investigation, and no charges have been made.

"This was a tragic accident, and the Elyria Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to all those affected by the incident," Captain James Welsh said in a statement.

Elyria PD says more information will be released Monday, Oct. 14.