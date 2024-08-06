93-year-old Eagle Avenue Lift Bridge to be removed

CLEVELAND — The historic Eagle Avenue Lift Bridge, connecting Ontario Street and Scranton Peninsula, is set to be dismantled starting this month.

The bridge was built in 1931 and was the city's first lift bridge, notable for its ability to elevate into the air to allow ships to pass through.

However, an inspection in 2022 revealed significant deterioration, rendering the structure a safety hazard.

The Cleveland City Council decided in November to proceed with the bridge's demolition, which will occur in phases.

This month, teams will evaluate the best methods for deconstruction. By October, saws and torches will be used to cut the bridge into manageable pieces, with cranes deployed to lower these sections to the ground.

Barges are scheduled to arrive in late December or early January to transport the dismantled parts away.

Despite the extensive activity, the project will not affect drivers in the area.

However, the nearby Towpath Trail will experience minor detours to accommodate the construction efforts.

The demolition project, estimated to cost $4.2 million, is expected to be completed by May 2025.

In contrast, repairing the bridge to a stable and usable state would have cost approximately $60 million, making demolition the more economical choice.