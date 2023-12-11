Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A City of Cleveland garbage truck overturned on Green Road and Euclid Avenue

IMG_0979.jpg
David Deger, News 5
IMG_0979.jpg
IMG_0977.jpg
Posted at 6:28 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 19:35:42-05

CLEVELAND — News 5 photojournalist David Deger was on the scene of an overturned garbage truck.

On Monday night, a City of Cleveland garbage truck rolled over at the intersection of Green Road and Euclid Avenue.

According to the interim Deputy Commissioner Division of the Emergency Medical System, Christopher Chapin, a 32-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were transported to University Hospitals in stable condition.

The details surrounding the incident are unknown.

News 5 will follow up on this developing story.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.