A City of Cleveland garbage truck overturned on Green Road and Euclid Avenue

CLEVELAND — News 5 photojournalist David Deger was on the scene of an overturned garbage truck.

On Monday night, a City of Cleveland garbage truck rolled over at the intersection of Green Road and Euclid Avenue.

According to the interim Deputy Commissioner Division of the Emergency Medical System, Christopher Chapin, a 32-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were transported to University Hospitals in stable condition.

The details surrounding the incident are unknown.

News 5 will follow up on this developing story.