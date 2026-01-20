A Geauga County judge asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider his suspension. The judges said no.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court will not take another look at Geauga County Juvenile and Probate Judge Timothy Grendell's judicial misconduct case.

The court denied Grendell's motion for reconsideration, according to a list of case announcements the court issued Tuesday.

Grendell filed the motion on Dec. 1, just days after the Ohio Supreme Court found Grendell committed judicial misconduct.

Judge Grendell's suspension

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended Geauga County Juvenile and Probate Judge Timothy Grendell for at least six months last November.

The court found Grendell violated judicial conduct rules when he locked up two teenage brothers in a juvenile detention center over a custody dispute in 2020.

The court dismissed two other charges against Grendell.

The judge was suspended for 18 months with 12 months stayed. He was ordered to immediately leave the bench. His suspension is without pay.

The court's decision came just 10 days after News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson's report revealed Grendell's case was the oldest judicial professional misconduct case on the court's docket.

It had been more than a year since the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct recommended that Grendell be suspended for violating the judicial code of misconduct.

Brothers detained over custody dispute

The backbone of the disciplinary case against Grendell stemmed from his decision to order Conner and Carson Glasier, then 13 and 15, to spend three nights in solitary confinement at the Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center during the pandemic.

The judge ordered them to be locked up and charged them as unruly after the brothers refused a visit with their estranged father.

The court found the unruly charges were unwarranted and there was no basis to detain them.

The court also found Grendell violated a juvenile court rule when he banned them from calling their mother, Stacy Hartman, while they were in detention.

Hartman was frustrated that the court took so long to issue its ruling and believes Grendell should have faced harsher punishment.

