A mother searches for answers five years after her son is murdered

CLEVELAND — Kennetta Bey is taking steps to help police solve a crime and help heal her broken heart.

“I want justice for my son; I want answers,” said Bey.

There isn’t a day that passes that she said she doesn’t think about her son, Johnshae Boyd Bey.

“From the first time I open my eyes until the time I close my eyes at night, I think about my son,” she explained.

She also wonders who killed him and why.

“Because this case is unresolved, and I don’t know what happened I try to put the pieces together, ” said Bey.

Johnshae lived and worked in Miami, Florida. Bey said her son was back home in Cleveland for his grandfather’s funeral. Five years ago, on Sept. 16, 2019, she said her son went to visit a friend at her apartment on East Boulevard. She said as her son was leaving, someone shot and killed him.

She said she passes out reward flyers, stays in regular contact with Cleveland police and talks to anyone and everyone who might know something about the murder.

“I’m in beauty salons, I’m in restaurants, it doesn’t matter, no place is off limits to me,” she explained. Cleveland Police Detectives continue to investigate this case and follow leads. “Homicide cases never go away. It’s a homicide case, it’s always investigated, we don’t call them cold cases here,” said Lt. James Bryant, Cleveland Police Department.

Johnshea Boyd Bey was driving a unique, rainbow-colored Chevy Corvette that day. His mother hopes perhaps someone might remember that car.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tips remain anonymous and can be reported to 216-252-7463

or www.25crime.com