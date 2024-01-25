A new flight is coming to Cleveland, this time it's to Minneapolis-St. Paul

Cleveland Hopkins Airport is getting a new route - this time, to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The route from Sun Country Airlines will start in May and fly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Labor Day.

“As the leading leisure airline in Minneapolis-St. Paul, we’re excited to add Cleveland to our expanding network,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer. “We have been wanting to serve Cleveland for some time, and our schedule for Cleveland will operate when our customers want to travel. In addition, our new customers from Cleveland will experience great customer service and affordability that differentiates us from other leisure airlines.”

This is the first Sun Country flight out of Cleveland.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sun Country, adding to our increasingly diverse roster of airlines at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport,” said Bryant L. Francis, C.M., Director of Port Control.

Cleveland's Airport has been adding more flights to new locations after Frontier Airlines announced they would be expanding with a base crew out of the city.

Frontier Airlines bringing hundreds of jobs to Cleveland