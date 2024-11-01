A new presidential candidate is on the rise in Northeast Ohio

A new presidential candidate is ruffing hard -I mean working hard to get the vote of the people in Northeast Ohio.

He will be attentive and listen extra carefully to what you have to say, that is, if his favorite meal is not dangling in front of him.

George Clooney [Hill]— the beagle, not the famous actor— is taking Northeast Ohio by storm.

A sign that says "Vote George for President" can be seen when passing on Route 18 in the greater Akron area.

Jill Renee' Hill George Clooney (dog) for president sign in Akron

Jill Renee' Hill, a Northeast Ohio realtor, is the candidate's owner who spoke to News 5 about why she chose to put her beagle's name in the presidential mix.

"A friend of mine said, 'Wouldn't it be a great idea just to put George's face on a billboard and say vote for George for president?'" Hill explained.

Hill took the challenge of putting George on one after her friend's suggestion.

"Just to make people smile. Because who doesn't like beagle[s], right? Who can't smile at a beagle?" she said.

Hill was worried about how people would react, especially with election season in full swing.

"I was a little afraid that there would be [a] negative response, like I'm not taking [the election] seriously," she said.

Hill shared she received the opposite.

"It doesn't matter whether you're Republican or Democrat; everyone is coming together to make jokes and to throw their dog in the ring for vice president," said Hill. "It's just really been enjoyable."

Northeast Ohio will find out if George can successfully wag his tail into the White House next Tuesday.