A ride to remember honoring the bravest of the brave

A group of Cleveland firefighters left last week on a “Ride To Remember,” and News 5 was there to send them off.

Monday, we caught up with some of the firefighters who took that ride.

The group rode 6 hours a day, linking up with other firefighters along the way, heading west to do the same thing, honor the brave of the brave.

The destination was Colorado to visit the International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial.

Two Cleveland firefighters had their names added to that memorial this week: Johnny Tetrick, killed in November of last year, and Richard Elwood, killed on the job in 1928.

Johnny’s family was there honoring those who sacrificed everything.

“This isn’t the end,” Lieutenant Jake Konys who took the ride told News 5. “We’re going to continue to make sure that, whether it’s through a Christmas card or a phone call, we make sure that they’re never forgotten.”

The ride to remember was a 28-hundred-mile round trip incredible journey, to be there for the families and each other. Celebrating heroism, accomplishment, sacrifice, and lives.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Monday Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.