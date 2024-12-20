AAA expects record-smashing travel ahead of Christmas holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The holiday travel rush is real, and it's happening right now.

AAA projects record-breaking travel numbers by ground and air ahead of the Christmas Holiday.

The company says this holiday period will smash prior travel records set during 2019's pre-pandemic era.

The travel forecast is based upon a 12-day period, which runs from December 21 through January 1.

"The highways and our airports are going to be extremely busy, so please leave early," Lynda Lambert, AAA East Central Media Spokesperson, said.

An estimated 119 million people will go 50 miles or more.

Almost eight million folks are expected to fly out, and 107 million will travel by car, according to the travel agency.

Based on the fact that Christmas falls on a Wednesday, Lambert says many are rolling the holiday into a multi-day break.

"Everybody has the same goal, to get where they want to be with family and friends safely and hopefully, and prayerfully on time," Lambert said.

Lambert says the best time for folks to travel is before lunch or after 7 p.m.

The least busy days will be Christmas Eve or Christmas.