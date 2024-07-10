Airport parking options as Cleveland Hopkins continues to see surplus of travelers

CLEVELAND — The past 30 days have seen five of the top 10 busiest travel days in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) 22-year history.

With an increasing number of travelers heading to the airport, securing parking is a must.

For Alexis Strickland, who landed at Cleveland Hopkins this morning, offsite parking was the solution.

Instead of using airport parking or taking an Uber, she chose an offsite provider.

“It’s cheaper and more convenient with the shuttle service,” Strickland said. “I travel alone, so I feel safer too.”

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport offers several parking options. Travelers can park in the airport’s lots, with reservations available 24 hours or more in advance.

Prices range from $16 to $35 per day, depending on whether the spots are covered and their proximity to departures.

Offsite parking options are also available through companies like The Parking Spot, ASV Parking, and Fast Park & Relax.

“We are a shuttle service to and from the airport,” said Marie Faragone of Fast Park & Relax.

If opting for a parking shuttle, travelers are advised to be prepared.

“Just make sure you’re prepared. Come in and let us do the rest,” Faragone said.

For those parking in offsite lots, it’s recommended to add 15 minutes on top of the two hours suggested for arriving at the airport.