Aiyona is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 21, 2023
Meet Aiyona:

Aiyona is a 14-year-old terrier mix! This little lady is very easygoing and just likes to do whatever you’re doing. Her foster reports she walks excellently on a leash and is house-trained. She has even gotten to take a ride on a golf cart and loved it! Proving just how go-with-the-flow she is. Aiyona is a gentle dog who loves cozy dog beds and taking naps when it’s time to relax. All she wants is to find her second chance at love and someone to be there to comfort her.

The Cleveland APL is waiving adoption fees on dogs and cats seven years and older every Saturday for October in partnership with Ken Ganley Auto Group.

