Akron 8-year-old accidentally shot by another child after handgun left unsecured

Akron police are investigating a shooting that left an 8-year-old child injured Thursday night after another child found an unsecured gun, and it went off while they were handling it.

It happened in the 1100 block of Hardesty Boulevard around 8 p.m.

According to police, the child was shot at the home on Hardesty Boulevard but taken to a home in the 800 block of Leonard Street by his mother after he was injured.

When officers arrived at the Leonard Street home, they found that the child had been shot in the upper body. Officers administered first-aid to the child and applied a wound seal to his chest. EMS then transported the boy to a nearby hospital for treatment. The child's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

It appears the shooting was accidental—the boy was shot by another child who found an unsecured firearm in the home that belonged to the victim's father, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.