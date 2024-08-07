Watch Now
Akron-Canton Airport announces new non-stop route to Florida

The flight to Sarasota/Bradenton is almost ready for takeoff
CeanOrrett
The Akron-Canton Airport announced Wednesday morning a new non-stop route to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

The continuous service is set to begin on Nov. 20 through Breeze Airways.

Customers will have more flight options from Akron-Canton to Sarasota's beaches, the airport said.

The Akron-Canton Airport says Breeze is offering 35% off all round trip base fares if purchased by Aug. 6 p.m.

For more information on the new route and flights, CLICK HERE.

