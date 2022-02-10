1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Akron's west side

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one dead and another injured.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Yukon Avenue, police said.

When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

