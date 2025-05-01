1 dead following construction collapse in Akron

Members of the Akron fire and police departments responded to a construction site Thursday afternoon following a collapse.

It happened in the 300 block of White Pond Drive.

According to Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy, a worker was doing framing on a house under construction when an outer wall collapsed and struck him in the head.

News 5 Cleveland

The man was found by others working in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Editor's note: News 5 was initially told that one person was dead and one person was injured. The story has been updated with correct information.