1 dead following construction collapse in Akron

Members of the Akron fire and police departments responded to a construction site Thursday afternoon following a collapse.
It happened in the 300 block of White Pond Drive.

According to Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy, a worker was doing framing on a house under construction when an outer wall collapsed and struck him in the head.

The man was found by others working in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Editor's note: News 5 was initially told that one person was dead and one person was injured. The story has been updated with correct information.

