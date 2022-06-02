1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Akron memorial service

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two injured.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Wall Street.

When police arrived, they learned a large memorial was gathered on the street.

Police said that their preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown amount of people approached the group and started firing shots before fleeing.

A 30-year-old man was driven to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center by a private car. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said a 30-year-old man at the scene suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old victim took himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information on this case.