1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two injured.

The shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. near Kling and Wheeler streets.

According to police, officers were patrolling the area, when they were flagged down by someone waving a gun.

When police arrived, they found three victims.

Police said based on preliminary information, there was a large gathering and people were reportedly fighting in the street. During an altercation, an unknown person began shooting and the victims were struck during the fight.

An 18-year-old woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition.

The third victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He is in stable condition and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.